ICE arrests Palestinian activist who led Columbia University protests, lawyer says

A prominent Palestinian activist who helped lead Columbia University's 2024 student encampment protests was arrested Saturday night in New York City by federal immigration authorities who claimed they were acting on a State Department order to revoke his green card, according to his attorney.

Mahmoud Khalil was at his university-owned apartment blocks from Columbia's Manhattan campus when several Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents entered the building and took him into custody, Amy Greer, his attorney, told The Associated Press.

One of the agents told Greer by phone that they were executing a State Department order to revoke Khalil's student visa. Informed by the attorney that Khalil, who graduated in December, was in the U.S. as a permanent resident with a green card, the agent said they were revoking that too, according to Greer.

President Trump targets colleges and "illegal protests"

The arrest comes after President Trump vowed to deport foreign students and imprison "agitators" involved in protests against Israel's war in Gaza. The administration has placed particular scrutiny on Columbia, announcing Friday that it would be cutting $400 million in grants and contracts because of what the government describes as the Ivy League school's failure to squelch antisemitism on campus.

Greer said the authorities declined to tell Khalil's wife, who is eight months pregnant, why he was being detained. Khalil has since been transferred to an immigration detention facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

"We have not been able to get any more details about why he is being detained," Greer told The AP. "This is a clear escalation. The administration is following through on its threats."

"There have been reports of ICE around campus"

A spokesperson for Columbia said law enforcement agents must produce a warrant before entering university property. The spokesperson declined to say if the school had received a warrant for Khalil's arrest.

A statement on Columbia's website read, "There have been reports of ICE around campus. Columbia has and will continue to follow the law. Consistent with our longstanding practice and the practice of cities and institutions throughout the country, law enforcement must have a judicial warrant to enter non-public University areas, including University buildings. Columbia is committed to complying with all legal obligations and supporting our student body and campus community."

Messages seeking comment were left with the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security and ICE.

Khalil had become one of the most visible faces of the pro-Palestinian movement at Columbia. As Columbia students erected tents on campus last spring, Khalil was picked to serve as a negotiator on behalf of students and met frequently with university administrators.

When classes resumed in September, he told The Associated Press that the protests would continue: "As long as Columbia continues to invest and to benefit from Israeli apartheid, the students will continue to resist."