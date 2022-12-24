Watch CBS News
Local News

Cold weather safety tips for pets

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Cold weather pet safety tips
Cold weather pet safety tips 00:42

NEW YORK - A reminder as we shiver through the plummeting temperatures - don't forget to take extra care of your pets. 

You can still take them out for a walk, but make those outings shorter and more often. And when you get back home, try to warm your furry friends up if you can. Just because they have fur doesn't mean they're immune to the chilly weather. 

"They can withstand cold temperatures. You know huskies are double-coated, but its that wind that can still cause frostbite," said Kathy Kasakaitas of the Coulee Region, Wis. Humane Society. "If it's too cold for us, it's too cold for them." 

Human Societies also say it's important to check your pets' paws for salt after a walk, and encourages people to use the kind that's safe for animals.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 24, 2022 / 11:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.