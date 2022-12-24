First Alert Weather: Bitter cold for Christmas Eve

Cold... frigid... bitter... you get the idea! While yesterday's storm is long gone, we're stuck in the freezer through the holiday weekend.

CBS2

We started out with temps in the single digits for most with wind chills ranging from -5 to -20 degrees! Central Park bottomed out at 7, making it the coldest start since January 31, 2019 (when we hit 2 degrees).

CBS2

We'll rise a bit this afternoon, but not really anything that will make it feel any better. Highs will be in the teens feeling more like -5 to 5 degrees.

CBS2

Wind chill advisories remain in effect for some of our western counties until 1 PM. Otherwise, it's a brighter & blustery day with gusts of 25-30 mph at times. Can't rule out some isolated flurries as well, but no big deal.

CBS2

If you're headed out for Christmas Eve dinner, midnight mass, or celebrating Hanukkah, just bundle up! Temps will mainly be in the teens this evening, with continued sub-zero wind chills. The plus side is despite the frigid temps, it's dry. Just watch out for any ice!

CBS2

As for Christmas Day, it'll likely be the coldest since 2000. Highs will struggle to get into the upper 20s, feeling more like the teens at best. Skies will be mostly sunny with gusts to 25 mph.

CBS2

If you're not a fan of this arctic blast, just hang tight... we'll gradually have a warming trend through next week. Temps look to get into the 50s again by late next week. Stay warm, and Merry Christmas Eve to those who celebrate!

Click here to get the latest forecast, and also check out our winter weather survival guide.