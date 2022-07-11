Sen. Chuck Schumer tests positive for COVID-19

New Yorkers urged to wear masks again as new wave of COVID hits

NEW YORK -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement, Schumer tested positive as part of his regular testing regimen and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The senator will quarantine and work remotely this week.

A spokesperson for Schumer said in a statement, "Anyone who knows Leader Schumer knows that even if he's not physically in the Capitol, through virtual meetings and his trademark flip phone he will continue with his robust schedule and remain in near constant contact with his colleagues."

Schumer is fully vaccinated and received two COVID vaccine booster shots.

This comes as the strain BA.5 fuels a summer surge of COVID cases.

According to the latest numbers, New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent and the daily average of cases is more than 3,500.

On Friday, city health officials urged New Yorkers to wear masks in all public indoor settings and around crowds outside.

FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City's testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments

This latest COVID strain is the most contagious variant and is responsible for more than half of all new cases across the country.

CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus says a prior infection may not stop this strain.

"If you had Omicron a couple weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," he said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America."

City health officials recommend New Yorkers wear high-quality masks, such as an N95, KN95 or KF94.