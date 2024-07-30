Man sentenced in Chinatown stabbing of Christina Yuna Lee. Here's what her family wants from the city.

NEW YORK -- The man convicted of murdering Christina Yuna Lee after following her into her Chinatown apartment in 2022 was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday.

Assamad Nash pleaded guilty last month in the case that shocked the city. He was sentenced to 25 years for murder and five years for the sexually motivated burglary.

Lee's father read a statement from the family outside the courthouse, saying in part, "Her murder was horrific, and no amount of sentencing can ever be of comfort to Christina, who died unjustly, or to her family, who are dealing with the consequences of unbearable pain."

Deadly stabbing of Christina Yuna Lee in Chinatown

Police said Nash followed Lee into her Chrystie Street apartment, then up six flights of stairs, where he pushed his way into her unit and stabbed her to death.

Lee was later found in the bathroom with 40 stab wounds, as Nash hid under the bed. Prosecutors said Nash also had cuts on his torso and hands, likely from Lee fighting him off.

"Christina Yuna Lee was killed in an unthinkably horrific manner in her own apartment at the hands of Assamad Nash," Manahttan District Attorney Bragg said in a statement after the sentencing. "Ms. Yuna Lee was a creative, kind and joyful person and her death not only devastated her family but left a lasting impact on an entire community. I hope the resolution of this case offers comfort and a sense of justice for everyone that has been touched by Ms. Yuna Lee's life and this tragedy. May her legacy be celebrated for years to come."

Nash was out on supervised release at the time and had previously been arrested for assault, drug possession and harassment.

Family calls for shelter in her name

Lee was a 35-year-old Rutgers University graduate who moved to New York City only a year before she was killed. She worked as a creative producer and was remembered as a champion of AAPI representation.

Her murder sparked outrage from the community, raising concerns over how the city addresses homelessness and mental illness.

The family's statement criticized bail reform for putting Nash back on the street, as well as the police response on the scene.

According to the criminal complaint, when officers arrived, Nash imitated a woman's voice and said they didn't need any help. About an hour later, officers broke down the door and found Lee dead.

The family said it plans to filed a lawsuit against the city, and hopes to have a shelter named in their daughter's honor.

"What my family wants is not compensation. What we really want is Christina's memory to be remembered and to prevent others from having a similar fate," her father read. "That is why we are asking the New York City mayor to name one homeless shelter in New York City as the Christina Yuna Lee Memorial Shelter."