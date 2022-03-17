Watch CBS News

Assamad Nash indicted in murder of Christina Lee in Chinatown

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Suspect in murder of Christina Lee indicted 00:26

NEW YORK -- The suspect in the murder of Christina Lee in Chinatown was indicted Wednesday.

Assamad Nash appeared before a judge in Manhattan Supreme Court.

The 25-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder and burglary, as well as burglary as a sexually motivated felony.

Prosecutors say in February, Nash followed the 35-year-old Lee to her sixth-floor apartment on Chrystie Street, then stabbed her to death.

First published on March 16, 2022 / 10:37 PM

