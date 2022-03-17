Assamad Nash indicted in murder of Christina Lee in Chinatown
NEW YORK -- The suspect in the murder of Christina Lee in Chinatown was indicted Wednesday.
Assamad Nash appeared before a judge in Manhattan Supreme Court.
The 25-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder and burglary, as well as burglary as a sexually motivated felony.
Prosecutors say in February, Nash followed the 35-year-old Lee to her sixth-floor apartment on Chrystie Street, then stabbed her to death.
