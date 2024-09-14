Georgios Koutsias scores late to rally Fire to 2-1 victory over Red Bulls

CHICAGO — Georgios Koutsias scored in the 75th minute with an assist from Kellyn Acosta after both players entered as substitutes three minutes earlier, sparking the Chicago Fire to a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

Koutsias, a 20-year-old forward, headed in a crossing pass from Kellyn Acosta off a corner kick for his second goal of the season for Chicago (7-14-8) and the fifth of his two-year career. Acosta's assist was his third of the campaign.

The Fire took a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute on Thomas Barlow's first goal of the season — off a rebound — and carried it into halftime.

Dennis Gjengaar pulled the Red Bulls (10-6-13) even with a goal two minutes into the second half. Dante Vanzeir notched his 10th assist on the 20-year-old's second goal of his rookie season. Both players subbed in for New York.

Chris Brady totaled one save in goal for the Fire.

Carlos Coronel saved three shots for the Red Bulls.

The Fire travel to play Nashville SC on Wednesday. The Red Bulls return home to play Atlanta United on Saturday.