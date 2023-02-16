Watch CBS News
Central Park's iconic Loeb Boathouse set to reopen this summer under new management

NEW YORK -- The Loeb Boathouse in Central Park is going to reopen under new management.

Mayor Eric Adams made the announcement Thursday at the popular landmark.

"It's coming back bigger and better than ever. On top of the scenic views, 200 union jobs are returning back to this location, as well," the mayor said. 

The iconic venue known for its prime lakeside setting closed last year due to financial issues

Legends Hospitality, the concessions operator at Yankee Stadium, is now taking it over. 

It's expected to reopen this summer. 

