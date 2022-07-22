Loeb Boathouse operator files paperwork to close popular Central Park restaurant

NEW YORK -- There are conflicting reports on the fate of the Loeb Boathouse in Central Park.

According to papers filed with the state Department of Labor, the operator plans to permanently close on Oct. 16, citing "rising costs of labor and goods."

The notice says more than 160 employees will be laid off.

"As a New Yorker, I love the Boathouse. I've come here many times over many years. It's part of New York," Upper West Side resident Michael Binday said.

"It would be very sad. It's a staple of Central Park," Upper West Side resident Charlie Rathje said.

The Boathouse is city property, and the city is committed to keeping it open.

In a statement, the Parks Department said,

"It is our intention to engage a new operator as soon as possible — The Boat House is not permanently closing. We are working in good faith with the current operator in an effort to accommodate those individuals who have an event already scheduled at the Boathouse."

CBS2 reached out to the owner of the Boathouse, but we have not been able to connect.