Carriage horse union says stray voltage found in part of Central Park where deadly crash occurred

The union representing Central Park carriage horse drivers says stray voltage from underground electric cables could have caused the accident that killed a teen.

Romanch Mahajan, 18, was thrown from a carriage on June 17 after the horse pulling the carriage bolted, collided with another carriage, and toppled over. Mahajan suffered fatal head injuries.

TWU Local 100, the union representing carriage drivers, claimed Wednesday that Con Edison has been investigating reports of stray voltage in the Cherry Hill section of the park, where the incident took place.

The union claims that a month after the deadly incident, on July 16, a carriage horse stable owner asked Con Ed to check into the possibility of stray voltage in the area. Then, in a July 21 text from a utility company employee, the carriage horse stable owner was told the utility had found an issue and cut the power.

A Con Edison spokesperson said crews "observed very low levels of stray voltage on July 16 and July 23," adding that neither instance originated from Con Ed equipment.

The Central Park Conservancy, meanwhile, said addressing electrical conditions in the park isn't within their jurisdiction. A spokesperson said they will support the efforts of Con Edison, the Department of Transportation and other city agencies as they investigate the issue.

"The eight carriage-related incidents in different locations in the park over the last 13 months show that the presence of horse carriages is an ongoing danger to park visitors, drivers, and horses," the Central Park Conservancy said in a statement. "We maintain our call for a ban on carriages to protect public safety in Central Park."

"Most New Yorkers want carriage horses and drivers to remain in the park, not be evicted because of faulty electrical infrastructure installed below ground. Blue collar carriage drivers should not be punished for an unforeseeable hazard caused by flaws in the city's power grid," TWU Local 100 said in a statement.

There have been renewed efforts to ban the industry. A memorial tribute was held Monday for Mahajan. It concluded with a news conference and a push for what is now called "Romanch's Law." If passed, it would phase out and ban horse-drawn carriages in the park by June 1, 2028.

The City Council is expected to vote on the legislation in August.