Vigil for tourist killed in Central Park horse carriage crash held in latest push for citywide ban

A vigil was held Monday for the 18-year-old tourist who died in a horse carriage crash in New York City's Central Park.

Councilmember Chris Marte organized the vigil for Romanch Mahajan, who was on a family trip from India during last week's fatal accident, in his push for a citywide ban on horse carriages.

Councilman wants horse carriage ban

Marte, who sponsored Ryder's Law, the proposed horse carriage ban that failed in the City Council last year, said he's renaming it Romanch's Law in this latest push.

"Why aren't we taking action immediately?" Marte said.

The councilman also read out a statement from Mahajan's family during the vigil.

"The tragic and preventable death of our beloved nephew, Romanch Mahajan, has left our family completely shattered. Romanch was a bright, brave 18-year-old with his whole life ahead of him. In a desperate attempt to protect his mother, this was not an unpredictable accident. It was a direct result of a severe safety violation and systemic failure to protect tourists," he read.

An 18-year-old suffered fatal injuries when a horse carriage overturned in Central Park on June 17, 2026. CBS News New York

A hearing on Marte's bill is scheduled in July.

Horse carriage rides paused

Horse carriage drivers decided to pause their operations until Tuesday in the aftermath of the crash that killed Mahajan.

The union representing carriage drivers said it paused rides in order to go over safety rules and protocols regarding carriage operations, including how to secure and maintain control of the horses at all times.

The union is against permanently banning horse carriages. It said it's committed to a "vision zero approach to improve safety."

Latest horse carriage incident

Mahajan is believed to be the first person to die on a horse carriage ride in Central Park.

Mahajan died last Wednesday from fatal injuries he suffered while on the ride. The horse pulling his carriage bolted, then collided with another carriage and toppled over.

It was the latest of eight incidents in just over a year, including last week when a horse died after eating a poisonous plant and last year when tourists had to jump from a speeding carriage.