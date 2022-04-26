CBS President and CEO George Cheeks honored at Rosie's Theater Kids gala

NEW YORK -- There was a special honor Monday for the president and CEO of CBS.

George Cheeks was one of the honorees at Rosie's Theater Kids "Passing It On" gala at Hunter College.

Cheeks is described as a lifelong fan and friend of live theater. He has spoken with young people involved with Rosie's Theater Kids about leadership.

On Monday night, students returned to the stage for performances celebrating mentorship.

"Look, it's such an exciting night. I'm humbled to be here. I'm just so excited to watch these kids perform. I actually watched them perform, rehearse about a month ago and I was sort of blown away by their talent. So I'm glad they're going to be on a real stage and get a chance to perform for all of us," Cheeks said.

The organization, which is named after Rosie O'Donnell, takes about 150 students from across the city and gives them free arts training.