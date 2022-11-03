Holmdel home searched during bust of nationwide catalytic converter theft ring

HOLMDEL, N.J. -- Federal, state and local law enforcement executed a major bust on a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring Wednesday.

The coordinated takedown across the country included a bust at a house in Holmdel.

More than 32 search warrants were conducted and 21 people were charged.

Officers seized more than $545 million in assets, including homes, bank accounts, cash and luxury cars.

According to Homeland Security, six people in Newark and two people in New York were apprehended, and over 200 pallets of catalytic converters were confiscated.