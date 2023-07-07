Watch Live: U.S. Coast Guard shares update on cargo ship fire at Port Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- Cars aboard the cargo ship where two Newark firefighters lost their lives in the line of duty went up in flames once again Friday morning.

Black smoke filled the sky around 8 a.m., but died back down slightly.

Crews have been on the scene at Port Newark since Wednesday night. Firefighters Augusto Acabou and Wayne Brooks, Jr. were killed battling the blaze.

Both the U.S. Coast Guard and Newark Fire Department are expected to provide updates on the investigation later Friday morning. Watch streaming live starting at 10 a.m. on CBS News New York.

