Watch Live: U.S. Coast Guard shares update on cargo ship fire at Port Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- Cars aboard the cargo ship where two Newark firefighters lost their lives in the line of duty went up in flames once again Friday morning.
Black smoke filled the sky around 8 a.m., but died back down slightly.
Watch Zinnia Maldonado's latest report
Crews have been on the scene at Port Newark since Wednesday night. Firefighters Augusto Acabou and Wayne Brooks, Jr. were killed battling the blaze.
Both the U.S. Coast Guard and Newark Fire Department are expected to provide updates on the investigation later Friday morning. Watch streaming live starting at 10 a.m. on CBS News New York.
Port Newark cargo ship fire
- New Jersey in mourning after cargo ship fire kills 2 firefighters at Port Newark
- Fallen firefighters identified as Augusto Acabou and Wayne Brooks Jr.
- At least 4 other fires reported on ships operated by Grimaldi Group over past few years
- Port Newark fire: What we know about cargo ship Grande Costa D'Avorio
CBS New York has a crew on the scene and will have the latest updates on this developing story.
