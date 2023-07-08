Cargo ship burning at Port Newark is tilting as it takes on water in dayslong firefight

Cargo ship burning at Port Newark is tilting as it takes on water

NEWARK, N.J. -- There are concerns the cargo ship burning at Port Newark could capsize from the water first responders have been spraying to put out the fire.

Firefighters have been dousing the unrelenting smoke and flames aboard the Grande Costa D'Avorio for over 48 hours.

They're struggling to get to some decks on the 12-story vessel, but flames were contained to the upper decks and the ship is stable, according to officials.

"There's a team of 20-plus firefighters and additional salvage support, who have been fighting this fire around the clock since it began," said Tim Wiker, president of Gallagher Marine Systems.

Officials said it could take several more days to get the fire under control.

However, the ship's been tilting to its starboard side as it takes on water in the firefight. Crews have been using pumps and poking holes through the hull to allow water to drain out.

"The issue of the ship listing is a growing concern. It is currently listing three degrees toward the dock. A five to six degree shift is the danger zone," said Gov. Phil Murphy. "There is no timeline as to if or when the ship will reach the danger zone, as it remains to be seen how successful this operation will be."

The Grimaldi Group, operator of the ship, said the Grande Costa D'Avorio caught fire as cars, vans and trucks were being loaded Wednesday. None of the vehicles were electric, they said.

"A lot of these are used vehicles that probably can't meet requirements on U.S. roads anymore. So these vehicles may not have been the most safe vehicles to begin with," said Sal Mercogliano, a maritime expert.

Firefighters Augusto Acabou and Wayne Brooks Jr. were trapped aboard the ship and died. Five other firefighters were injured, and sources told CBS New York more first responders reported being impacted by the thick smoke.

"In an abundance of caution, we're developing a plan for water sampling of known contaminants and expect that sampling will commence later this afternoon when our plan is in place," said Wiker.

The U.S. Coast Guard said there are no reports of waterway pollution. Officials are also monitoring the surrounding area's air quality.