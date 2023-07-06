Newark Firefighters Augusto Acabou, Wayne Brooks Jr. killed battling cargo ship fire at Port Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- Two firefighters were killed overnight battling a fire aboard a cargo ship in Port Newark.

Newark Fire Chief Rufus Jackson identified them as 49-year-old Wayne Brooks Jr. and 45-year-old Augusto Acabou, both members of Engine 16 on the city's east side.

"This is the ultimate, ultimate sacrifice of the fire service to lose a brother or sister of this profession," he said. "I ask that each and every one of us -- not only the ones who are standing in front of me, but the citizens of Newark, the communities throughout our country -- fire service is not just a municipality. It's a brotherhood, a sisterhood throughout the country. And I ask that each of them pray for our brothers."

Officials said a total of five firefighters were injured and are now recovering. One firefighter remains hospitalized with critical injuries, according to a source briefed on the situation.

The source said the ship was loaded with used cars that were apparently headed overseas to be refurbished and sold.

CBS New York's John Dias and Zinnia Maldonado have live team coverage from the scene this morning.

The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the ship docked by Corbin and Marsh streets.

The chief said the 12-story vessel was carrying approximately 5,000 vehicles at the time. The flames started on the 10th floor and spread to the two above.

"There was a mayday. We had one of our brothers was lost within the fire. We had the brave men and women of the Newark Fire Department made the ultimate sacrifice to bring this individual out, and made multiple efforts under extreme conditions, extreme heat," Chief Jackson said. "They were able to bring Firefighter Acabou out. Then, we had another mayday, which was Firefighter Wayne Brooks."

"I sat there and watched firefighters come out of a fire, take all of their things off in complete exhaustion -- from the point of passing out -- then, putting the stuff back on minutes later and getting in line to go back in again. I saw this over and over and over again," said Mayor Ras Baraka.

Earlier this morning, a procession for the firefighters traveled from the port to a nearby hospital.

"Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the loss of two Newark firefighters, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty," Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement Thursday morning. "Tammy and I extend our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones, and we pray that those injured have a full and speedy recovery. This tragedy is a painful reminder of the dangers our firefighters face and their remarkable courage."

"Coast Guard is actively involved with the joint response and focused on the safety of responders, as well as assessing overall impact on the maritime transportation system and the environment," wrote Capt. Zeita Merchant, commander of Coast Guard Sector New York and captain of port of New York and New Jersey, in a statement. "Our thoughts are with Newark Fire Department, our partner agencies and the families of the firefighters lost during this response. These responders are working in inherently dangerous hazardous conditions when incidents of this nature occur, and their loss is truly tragic."

"The FDNY mourns with the Newark Fire Department after the loss of two Firefighters who were killed while bravely fighting a fire in the Port of Newark early this morning. Our hearts go out to the Newark Fire Department and the families of the two fallen Firefighters," the FDNY tweeted.

CBS New York learned the ship, called Grande Costa D'Avorio, traveled from Baltimore on a two-day journey. It can hold more than 47,000 tons and was carrying thousands of cars at the time.

The ship was built in 2011 and sails under the flag of Italy, because it's owned by one of the country's leading ship owners, a family-owned company called the Grimaldi Group. The company specializes in the maritime transport of cars, as well as shipping containers.

The port, officially called the Port Newark Container Terminal, is about 272 acres -- the largest container port on the East Coast.

There's still no word on how exactly the fire started.

