Syracuse University's Carrier Dome reportedly getting a name change
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Carrier Dome stadium will be getting a name change.
According to the sports business website Sportico, the school reached a settlement with Carrier Global Corporation, ending a perpetual naming rights deal.
An announcement is expected in the coming weeks, reportedly giving JMA Wireless naming rights.
The stadium has been called the Carrier Dome for over 40 years.
