Syracuse University's Carrier Dome reportedly getting a name change

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Carrier Dome stadium will be getting a name change.

According to the sports business website Sportico, the school reached a settlement with Carrier Global Corporation, ending a perpetual naming rights deal.

An announcement is expected in the coming weeks, reportedly giving JMA Wireless naming rights.

The stadium has been called the Carrier Dome for over 40 years.

First published on April 15, 2022 / 7:39 PM

