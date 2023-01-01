Hundreds flock to Carolines on Broadway for one last laugh before legendary comedy club shuts its doors

NEW YORK -- Saturday, the legendary comedy club Carolines closed the doors for the last time at its iconic Times Square venue.

If it's true what they say and laughter really is the best medicine, then the comedy fans at Carolines must be healthy beyond measure.

That medicine just might be the cure for the broken hearts of fans, saddened that this institution of the comedy world is closing after 40 years.

"Norm McDonald, I can't remember when that was," comedy fan Joey Waldman said.

"And we were at Dave Attell's first show here," comedy fan Lori Waldman added.

"It's bringing back all the memories from all the other times I've been here," comedy fan Giavanna Heaton said.

The club started in Chelsea, then moved to the South Street Seaport and eventually to its iconic Times Square location in 1992.

Over the years, comedy giants have graced the stage at Carolines. To name a few: Bill Burr, Chris Rock, Leslie Jones and Tracy Morgan.

Onika McClean will forever cherish her performances there.

"As a comedian, when you get invited to do Carolines, it's a really big deal for your career. It's a really big deal just being a New Yorker," she said.

Owner Caroline Hirsch decided to not renew the lease after the landlord raised the rent.

Saturday night, she enjoyed the final shows from the crowd, where some 600 people joined in one last laugh.

Hirsch also co-founded the New York Comedy Festival and plans to continue giving artists a platform. As for whether she will open another comedy club, no word yet on that.