Carolines on Broadway, iconic Times Square comedy club, closing for good after final show on New Year's Eve

NEW YORK -- Carolines on Broadway, a New York City landmark, will stage its final stand-up comedy shows this weekend.

The club has been a staple in Times Square for more than 30 years.

"It's been cheerful, and it's been joyous at the same time. I don't like, you know, I have to leave my staff behind. Which, that is something that really pulled at my heartstrings," said owner Caroline Hirsch, who opened her first club 40 years ago in Chelsea.

Hirsch opened Carolines on Broadway in 1992. Her name was on the marquee, but the club showcased some of the biggest names in the business, like Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock.

Even CBS2's John Elliott made his stand-up debut at Carolines.

MORE: Comedy club pioneer Caroline Hirsch helps women take centerstage in male-dominated business

Hirsch prided herself on putting women on the stage when comedy was dominated by men.

"When I opened up you could count about five women that worked the club. A number of years later I made sure that I included the women. Today, I think the women are like 40 percent of who's working on the stage today," said Hirsch.

People thought Hirsch was crazy for opening Carolines in Times Square in the early 90s, when the area was packed with crime instead of tourists. She ended up being part of its resurgence.

"Caroline had faith in Times Square long before most did," said Tom Harris, with the Times Square Alliance. "She's been an integral part of the Times Square community and the Times Square Alliance."

FLASHBACK: Carolines on Broadway 1st major live venue to welcome back audiences in Times Square

With rent of the rise, Hirsch said she will not renew her lease.

While the stage will no longer be there, the legacy of Carolines will live on. Artifacts from the club, like the backdrop, will go on display at the National Comedy Center.

Hirsch co-founded the New York Comedy Festival and said she will continue giving artists a place to shine, wherever her next stage may be.

"We created something here, but it's time now to make it bigger," said Hirsch.

Broadway won't be quite as funny in 2023. The club's final shows are on New Year's Eve.