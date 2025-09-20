Parker and Choupo-Moting score goals, Coronel has 6 saves as Red Bulls beat Montreal 2-0

Tim Parker and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting each scored a goal, Carlos Miguel Coronel had six saves, and the New York Red Bulls beat the CF Montreal 2-0 Saturday night.

Coronel has 10 shut outs this season, tied with Charlotte's Kristijan Kahlina for second most in MLS. Vancouver's Yohei Takaoka has 13 shut outs.

New York (12-12-7) has 43 points this season, 10th in the Eastern Conference. The Red Bulls went into the match two points behind ninth-place Chicago for the final playoff spot.

Parker opened the scoring with a header from point-blank range in the 23rd minute. Emil Forsberg played a corner kick to the near post, Kyle Duncan went up high and flicked a header to Parker for the finish into a wide-open net.

It was Parker's first goal this seasons. The 32-year-old defender scored one goal in 79 appearances (73 starts) for New York from 2018-20 and helped the Red Bulls to the 2018 Supporters' Shield title.

Choupo-Moting won a throw-in, played by Marcelo Morales, from a pair of defenders at the left edge of the penalty area, patiently moved along the end line and rolled a shot from just inside the 6-yard box through the legs of goalkeeper Thomas Gillier and inside the back post to make it 2-0 in the 29th.

Gillier had three saves for Montreal (5-17-9). The 21-year-old has allowed at least one goal in each of his five starts this season.