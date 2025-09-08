Videos show chaos of illegal car meetups in Jersey City, New Jersey

Exclusive video of a dangerous car meetup in Jersey City, New Jersey, shows people using vulgar language and throwing objects at a truck driver trying to get through.

Police said two teens were shot after more than 100 cars illegally packed intersections and wreaked havoc in parts of the city over the weekend.

Truck driver blocked by chaotic street meetup

Truck driver Edgar Tomayo said people at a pop-up car meet in Jersey City over the weekend shouted, made obscene gestures and threw bottles at him when he tried to get drive by them on Duffield Avenue.

People at a car meetup block a truck driver on Duffield Avenue in Jersey City, New Jersey. Edgar Tomayo says they made obscene gestures and threw bottles at him on Sept. 6, 2025. CBS News New York

Video shows the moment Tomayo tried getting his truck back to dispatch early Saturday morning, when he was forced to drive by the chaos.

In Spanish, he told CBS News New York that he felt like he was in danger. He honked the horn, but they refused to let him through, so he called police, he said.

Additional surveillance video shows another car meetup at the same intersection of Duffield and St. Paul Avenue early Sunday morning.

Jersey City Police said more than 40 cars packed that intersection right after officers dispersed over 100 cars at a meetup less than a mile away on Dey Street, where video shows cars doing burnouts moments before two teenagers were shot, according to police.

Tire marks and trash litter the roads

The aftermath of the weekend meetups, including tire marks and trash on the road, was clearly visible Monday.

Orlando Perez, who owns the trucking company that employs Tomayo, said it's becoming all too common. He said street racers confront and block his drivers through all hours of the night.

"It's getting risky. That's my concern," Perez said. "At night, to be dealing with people that are under the influence, it's tough," Perez said.

Video showed similar dangerous stunts during a car meetup in Secaucus that CBS New New York reported on last week.

Jersey City Council President Joyce Watterman said in a statement on the weekend car meetups and subsequent shooting, "They are going from municipality to municipality throughout the state of New Jersey to disturb the community, but you can rest assured that our Police Department is out there in full force, and will definitely do everything to keep our residents safe."

The police investigation is ongoing.