Video shows violent Secaucus, N.J. street takeover. Here's the police chief's message for participants.

Police in Secaucus, New Jersey say 100 vehicles took over the intersection of Secaucus Road and County Avenue over the weekend and were driving recklessly.

Investigators say they have video and tips and expect to charge the participants and those present.

Turn yourself in or we're coming for you, police chief says

Police posted video on their Facebook page showing the chaotic scene Sunday morning at the intersection near the Secaucus Motor Vehicle Commission inspection station. Investigators say hundreds took part in what's believed to be a social media-organized street takeover, putting the lives of themselves and officers in danger.

"They obstructed the passage of traffic, so they can do donuts and burnouts and drive their vehicles," Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said. "There was large pyrotechnics, fireworks getting shot off both at police vehicles and under them, and there was people climbing onto the police vehicles as they were arriving on scene from the crowd."

Miller said while officers were not directly assaulted, it could have been a volatile situation.

"The vehicle could have ignited on fire or something along those lines," Miller said.

The chief said investigators have identified numerous people, both local and out of state, and plan on making arrests.

"We urge them to turn themselves in, because if they don't, we are going to come for them," Miller said.

The expected charges include disorderly persons offenses and violations of the motor vehicle code.

"I think it's disgraceful"

Tire marks from donuts were seen on Secaucus Road and County Avenue, a reminder of the chaos that occurred.

"I think it is disgraceful, you know? There is no excuse for that. In a town like Secaucus, you never expect to see something like that," Jersey City resident Joseph Toscano said. "Usually, when I see it on Twitter, it is usually a big city like New York or Philadelphia."

"For something like that to happen is crazy, so I hope they find the people that did that and they are brought to justice for their actions," Secaucus resident Ayden Smeyers said.