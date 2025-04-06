Fallen IDF soldier Omer Neutra honored with road naming in Plainview, Long Island

Part of a road in the Long Island town of Plainview now stands in memory of Omer Neutra, an American-Israeli hostage murdered by Hamas.

As the holiday of Passover approaches, there was a bittersweet ceremony Sunday for the Jewish community.

Captain Omer Neutra Way

The street sign for Captain Omer Neutra Way now hangs by the entrance of the Mid-Island Y Jewish Community Center. It is named after a man who his community hails as a hero.

"To see my son's name on a big sign like this, it's beyond comprehension. We've been fighting for 18 months now to get him back," Ronen Neutra said.

It has been painful battle for the family who raised him on Long Island before he joined the Israel Defense Forces to serve as a tank commander. He was taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. In December of last year, Israeli officials say he was killed in battle on that day.

"He chose to serve. He chose to put his life to defend the Jewish nation. As a former soldier, I know what that entails," Nassau County Legislator Mazi Pilip said.

An unthinkable pain for the Neutra family

Omer Neutra's body was taken to Gaza and is still being held by Hamas. It's a source of unthinkable pain for a community who has been waiting to say its farewell.

"Omer is someone who grew up in our community. I knew him personally, and he was very involved and a local leader here, and someone who I think other kids, his peers, really looked up to for inspiration and leadership," said Rabbi Joel Levinson, of the Midway Jewish Center in Syosset.

Hundreds of supporters gathered for Sunday's somber ceremony as they continued their push to return the rest of the hostages.

"I can't even begin to imagine what it felt like for the Neutras. Having a son just about the same age and worrying every day that he's over there that the same thing could happen, it hit home very much so," Old Bethpage resident Amanda Field said.



Family of Edan Alexander continues to hold out hope

The road renaming comes as the family of Edan Alexander, another American-Israeli hostage, continues to look for signs and cling to hope that their son is still alive.

"Our kids, actually my son, knew him and and they were very close friends. This we know now," said Adi Aleander, Edan's father. "There is a very important meeting tomorrow between President Trump and Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu and I hope the main message of that meeting will be the hostage issue and not the tariff issue or any other issue. And, hopefully, we will see that fast and go over the finish line."

Leaders say Nassau County has the third-largest Jewish population in the country, and lawmakers promised to support the community that feels a rise in antisemitism.

"And we will not be silent. And we will never forget the names of all the hostages and we will not rest until all the hostages are returned, including Omer Neutra, so his family can give him a proper burial. It's inhumane that his body is still being held," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

As Passover nears, attendees on Sunday vowed to keep an empty chair at their seder table to remember those who remain in captivity.

"It's tough. It's the holiday of freedom and there 59 souls that are not. So we have to take them, we have to bring them back," Ronen Neutra said.