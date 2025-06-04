Fire destroys Crown Recycling facility in Calverton, Long Island

A large fire at a recycling plant in Calverton on Long Island appears to be under control Wednesday afternoon.

The recycling plant was destroyed after the main building, considered a recycling transfer facility of Crown Recycling, caught fire.

The call came in at around 2 a.m. Wednesday. More than 30 fire departments responded and worked on the blaze through the early morning hours.

By 8 a.m., it was 80% contained. By noon, firefighters were still working on hot spots.

The remains of a recycling plant in Calverton, Long Island after a fire on June 4, 2025. CBS News New York

The Department of Environmental Conservation was also on the scene with decontamination equipment and will evaluate any off-site impacts from the smoke as well as water runoff.

Riverside Police and Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services advised residents to keep their windows closed until all of the smoke dissipates.

According to its website, Crown Recycling Facility recycles scrap metal and disposes of solid waste and demolition debris, including asbestos. It had serviced Suffolk County and the five boroughs of New York City for more than 30 years.

Officials are expected to give an update on the fire early Wednesday afternoon.