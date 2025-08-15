Raleigh hits MLB-leading 46th homer as Mariners outslug Mets 11-9

Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 46th homer, sparked a five-run seventh inning with his first double in over a month and the Seattle Mariners set a team record with nine doubles to beat the skidding New York Mets 11-9 on Friday night.

Raleigh hit a two-run shot to the second deck in left field and became the first player to reach 100 RBIs this season to give the Mariners a 4-3 lead in the third. He helped the Mariners rally from a 6-5 deficit in the seventh with his first double since June 27 and then doubled again in the eighth.

The comeback helped Seattle overcome two homers by Francisco Lindor. Lindor hit a leadoff homer and then a two-run shot in the fourth for a 5-4 lead. Juan Soto also homered and Francisco Alvarez hit a three-run shot in the eighth but the Mets lost for the 14th time in 16 games.

After Raleigh scored the tying run on a double by Eugenio Suárez off Ryan Helsley (3-4), Dominic Canzone followed with a go-ahead RBI double off Brooks Raley.

Donavan Solano hit an RBI double off the top of the left field wall and rookie Cole Young capped the big inning with a two-run double.

Mitch Garver homered and Julio Rodriguez hit a pair of RBI doubles as the Mariners won for the 10th time in 13 games. Young added an RBI single to get Seattle within one run in the sixth.

Seattle starter Luis Castillo tied a season worst by allowing six runs and nine hits in four innings.

New York starter Sean Manaea allowed four runs and six hits in five innings.

Key moment

After Jackson Kowar allowed Alvarez's homer, Matt Brash retired Lindor to end the eighth and Andrés Muñoz converted his 29th save.

Key stats

Raleigh has matched his career high with his 100th RBI in his 448th at-bat. Last season, he finished with 100 RBIs in 546 at-bats.

Up next

Seattle RHP Bryan Woo (10-6, 3.08) opposes New York RHP Nolan McLean, who makes his major league debut, on Saturday afternoon.