Bushwick neighborhood on alert as police search for attempted rape suspect continues

NEW YORK - Police continue to search for a man who allegedly tried to rape a woman walking her dog over the weekend in Brooklyn.

"Wanted" fliers adorn parts of the Bushwick neighborhood where the innocent 30-year-old was attacked on Saturday morning and neighbors are on high alert, CBS2's John Dias reported Monday.

"Horrible. It's terrifying for me to go to work now," said Joan Duhaney.

Video shows the woman was walking her small dog on Woodbine Street near Ridgewood Place when a man suddenly came up behind her, placed her in a chokehold and forced her to the ground.

According to the NYPD, the man continued to choke her and began to rub against her over her clothing before he ultimately ran away. The woman was taken to the hospital with neck and face injuries, police said.

"Things happen when you least expect them," said Frank Diaz. "It makes you feel uncomfortable."

Detectives said the man they're looking for is around 30 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a medium build, a mustache, chin hair and dreads. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat with a rose design on the front.

Neighbors said they're being extra vigilant.

"I have an alarm and also pepper spray now, and I have to pretend I'm on the phone all the time when I come home from work," said Becky Lim.

Joy Connor said she started carrying a hammer to protect herself.

"I had nothing else. I don't have a knife, I don't have a gun or anything like that. I don't have mace, a taser, so I figured this would work best. Somebody sees me with this, they might keep on walking," said Connor.

The Brooklyn Special Victims Squad is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.