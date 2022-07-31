Police searching for man wanted in attempted rape in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The hunt is on for a man who the NYPD says attempted to rape a woman walking her dog in Brooklyn on Saturday morning.

Police have released disturbing video of the attack, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Sunday.

The incident happened at around 8:30 a.m. Video shows the 30-year-old woman walking with her small dog in the vicinity of Woodbine Street and Ridgewood Place in Bushwick when all of a sudden the suspect comes up from behind.

Police said the suspect placed the victim in a chokehold and forced her to the ground, adding he continued to strangle her and attack her over her clothing before running away eastbound on Woodbine Street.

"This is usually a safe neighborhood, but that's ridiculous. The last few months it has been getting really bad around here," Bushwick resident Shane Williams said. "I usually walk my dog on the same block, too, so it's really sad."

Police said the suspect is around 30 years old, 5-foot-8, with a medium build, dreadlocks, a mustache and chin hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat with a rose design on the front.

The victim did have injuries to her neck and face and was later treated at Interfaith Medical Center.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.