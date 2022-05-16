Buffalo shooting suspect had plans to continue rampage, police say

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Authorities say the tragic shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo could have been even worse.

According to police, the alleged gunman had plans to continue his rampage throughout the neighborhood, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Monday.

It's hard to imagine how much more pain could have been inflicted on the community had the suspect, protected by body armor, not been stopped.

"There was evidence that was uncovered that he had plans, had he gotten out of here, to continue his rampage and continue shooting people. He'd even spoken about possibly going to another store," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said. "There's some documentation that said that if he got out of here, he was gonna get in his car and continue to drive down Jefferson Avenue and continue doing the same thing."

The suspect is accused of killing 10 people, despite not being able to carry out those alleged plans. Plenty remain concerned about their safety, so the city has stepped up patrols.

"Hopefully seeing a greater presence of law enforcement, right now in particular, is making people feel more comfortable," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said.

Nearly a dozen families are dealing with loss.

"He took my sister. He took my sister I talk to everyday," said Katherine Massey, 72. "She was, you need something and she could do it, she would do it for you."

Ruth Whitfield, another victim, was a wife, mother and grandmother. Garnell Whitfield, her son and a retired Buffalo fire commissioner, came to the Tops market to help and spotted her car.

"She didn't answer her phone, and the nursing home is just blocks from the scene here. Upon her not answering her phone, I just walked the scene here and was able to ascertain that her vehicle was in the lot here," Whitfield said. "My parents were married for 67, 68 years. We were wonderfully blessed to have them all of this time. My father had taken ill and had been in this nursing home for the last eight years. My mom was there every day to take care of my father, every day. She loved him completely and she was doing what she did every day, and she left there and stopped by the store on her way home to get groceries and encountered this individual."

Zaire Goodman, 20, is one of the three shooting victims who survived. Goodman told CBS Mornings he feels "Discomfort, sadness, maybe a bit of regret."

"I wonder why out of all the people that, the three people that were spared, I was one of them," Goodman said.

The supermarket where the shooting occurred is a vital resource to the community, which is otherwise a food desert. Mobile food pantries have been set up while the store is closed.