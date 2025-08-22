NYC thought it shut down Budzotic. The Bronx smoke shop popped back up with a secret password, sheriff says

$5 million worth of illegal pot products seized during Bronx bust, police say

Budzotic smoke shop was raided Thursday in the Bronx, and authorities say this wasn't the first time.

The New York City Sheriff's Office said it seized approximately $3.2 million worth of illegal products and made nearly a dozen arrests.

Budzotic was previously shut down as part of the city's crackdown on illegal smoke shops but later reopened using a building next door, the sheriff's office said.

Customers were asked to provide an elaborate password to gain entry, and the operators continued using the original location to store their illegal cannabis supply, according to the sheriff's office.

Working in conjunction with the NYPD's Bronx Narcotics unit, the sheriff's Joint Compliance Task Force seized approximately 1,100 pounds of cannabis flower, 71 pounds of THC vapes, 18 pounds of THC concentrate and 90 pounds of THC edibles, which they said appeared to be marketed toward children.

Investigators also seized what they said could be crystal methamphetamine, tobacco products, an imitation pistol and roughly $21,000 in cash.

Eleven people, ranging in age from 22 to 65, were arrested in connection with the bust. Some of the most serious charges include aggravated criminal sale of cannabis and criminal possession of cannabis.

The sheriff's office said the FDNY and Department of Buildings inspected both locations and issued a partial vacate order for the first floors.

Authorities say more than 1,500 illegal smoke shops have been shuttered citywide as part of what's called Operation Padlock.