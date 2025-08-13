Exhibit celebrating Bruce Springsteen's "Born to Run" opening at N.J. cultural center

Get a sneak peek of the new Bruce Springsteen exhibit coming to the Jersey Shore

Get a sneak peek of the new Bruce Springsteen exhibit coming to the Jersey Shore

Get a sneak peek of the new Bruce Springsteen exhibit coming to the Jersey Shore

A special exhibit celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Bruce Springsteen album "Born to Run" is coming to the Jersey Shore.

"Springsteen in Long Branch" opens at the Long Branch Arts and Cultural Center on Aug. 18 and will remain on display for about two months, depending on demand, officials said.

The exhibition is a collaboration with the Bruce Springsteen Archives at Monmouth University. It'll feature rarely seen photos, posters and artifacts, including an exact replica of the Fender guitar on the "Born to Run" album cover.

A special exhibit celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Bruce Springsteen album "Born to Run" is coming to the Jersey Shore. CBS News New York

The exhibit dives into Springsteen's early years living in Long Branch's West End, where he wrote "Born to Run." The album cemented The Boss as a rock 'n' roll legend.

"Just seeing a little piece of his early days, I think will speak to even people who aren't necessarily Bruce fans," said Michal Dimicili, Long Branch's community outreach manager.

Fans can see a map of locations where Springsteen played around town throughout his career -- some planned, some surprises.

At the "Springsteen in Long Branch" exhibit, fans can see a map of locations where Springsteen played around town throughout his career. CBS News New York

Longtime Bruce fans down the shore are excited to get a rare look at the roots of a rock icon.

"He was well known back in the days when he was, you know, starting out, and we all knew that he'd be a superstar like he is now," Jersey Shore resident Howard Steel said.

The "Springsteen in Long Branch" exhibit features an exact replica of the Fender guitar Bruce Springsteen is seen holding on the "Born to Run" album cover. CBS News New York

Maggie Fischer, arts director for the Long Branch Arts and Cultural Center, said there's plenty of buzz about The Boss, himself, stopping by the exhibit.

"We're getting a lot of phone calls. People are popping in the door, saying, 'Is Bruce coming?'" Fischer said. "Is he coming? You never know. He might show up."