Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music getting a new home at Monmouth University

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. -- The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University is getting a new home.

The Archives announced plans Wednesday for a new 30,000 square foot building, set to open in spring 2026.

The Bruce Springsteen Archives contain books, songbooks, CDs, videos and more artifacts about Springsteen and the E Street Band, and the Center for American Music produces exhibitions, workshops, concert and other public program celebrating American music.

In addition to the Archives and the Center for American Music, the building will house exhibition galleries and a 230-seat theater.

"Our institution will offer exciting research opportunities for students, journalists, and historians and give Springsteen fans the chance to explore his music and the role it plays in American history like never before," said Robert Santelli, executive director of the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music.

Construction is expected to cost $45 million. A funding campaign is underway.

For more information, visit springsteenarchives.org.