Watch CBS News
Local News

Brooklyn warehouse goes up in flames, 4 months after devastating fire nearby

By Alexa Herrera

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

The FDNY is battling a smoky three-alarm fire at a Brooklyn waterfront warehouse Wednesday afternoon. 

Firefighters were called just after 12:30 p.m. to the building on Columbia Street.   

The building is right near another warehouse in Red Hook that was heavily damaged by a blaze in September. 

This is also close to an NYPD storage facility that burned down in 2022, destroying years worth of evidence including DNA and items from crime scenes. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue