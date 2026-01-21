Brooklyn warehouse goes up in flames, 4 months after devastating fire nearby

The FDNY is battling a smoky three-alarm fire at a Brooklyn waterfront warehouse Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called just after 12:30 p.m. to the building on Columbia Street.

The building is right near another warehouse in Red Hook that was heavily damaged by a blaze in September.

This is also close to an NYPD storage facility that burned down in 2022, destroying years worth of evidence including DNA and items from crime scenes.

