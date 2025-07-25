Brooklyn woman struck by stray bullet begs shooter to turn himself in

Brooklyn woman injured in stray bullet shooting wants to know why gunman opened fire

A 65-year-old woman who was struck by a stray bullet while running errands in Brooklyn is afraid the shooter is still out there.

She spoke out about the shooting for the first time in an exclusive interview with CBS News New York's Natalie Duddridge.

Bullet remains lodged near victim's hip

Vivette Morris, who goes by Precious, says she was walking to get groceries just after 10 a.m. on July 13 when she was shot outside her apartment near Brooklyn and Foster avenues in East Flatbush.

"I hear the shot, and I feel when it hit me. It sting me. This foot, my left foot gets stiff. I couldn't move it. All of me, I scream out and I call people. Nobody comes," she said.

She says good Samaritans eventually called 911. An ambulance took her to the hospital, where doctors found a bullet lodged near her hip.

"The doctor said the hip bone crack," Morris said. "They cannot remove it because of where it is. They can't touch it."

She is now home from the hospital, but still recovering, relying on a cane and walker to get around.

"Right now, I'm in pain," she said.

No arrests in stray bullet shooting

Police are still searching for the suspect, who was described as wearing a light blue sweatsuit and fleeing in a black BMW.

"I want to know why these guys ... fired shots for what reason? For what reason? And the policeman is not there. There's no security here," Morris said.

Morris says she's worried the shooter still out there and could come back.

"I'm begging that person just to give up himself. Put down the gun, please. 'Cause one life we have to live, and we all want to live and be happy," she said.