Brooklyn daughter after mother is struck by stray bullet: "I do feel unsafe here"

Brooklyn woman speaks out after her mother is shot by stray bullet

A 65-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet while walking to the store in broad daylight in Brooklyn.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

"I had a chance to see her. She's doing OK, she's pulling through," the victim's daughter told CBS News New York. She spoke through her door, too frightened to show her face.

She said her mother was walking to get groceries just after 10 a.m. Sunday near Brooklyn Avenue and Foster Avenue when she was shot.

"She was going to the store, and she said she just felt her leg give way. She realized she got shot. She started screaming she got shot," the woman's daughter said.

"They don't want to paralyze her"

The woman was rushed to Kings County Hospital. Her daughter said she was awake, but that the bullet was lodged near her hip.

"Close to the hip. That's why they can't remove the bullet. They don't want to paralyze her," she said.

Witnesses told CBS News New York the gunman was standing in front of a community center and fired down the street. He took off in a black BMW, police sources said.

"She said she didn't see because her back was turned. She didn't see anything," the woman's daughter said.

Ten shell casings were found at the scene. Police sources said they're still searching for the suspect, who was dressed in a light blue sweatshirt.

As the woman recovers, her daughter said she's scared to even step outside.

"I do feel unsafe here, because there's always shooting," she said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.