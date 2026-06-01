Men who climbed out of a Brooklyn sewer manhole believed to be "treasure hunters," sources say

The men who were caught on video climbing out of a sewer manhole early Friday morning in Brooklyn are believed to be "treasure hunters" and urban explorers looking for valuables in the sewer system, police sources said.

Authorities swept the area where the men had entered and exited the sewer system and found no danger to the public.

Incident was caught on camera

Video obtained by CBS News New York shows at least seven men descending underground through a manhole on McDonald Avenue and Colin Lane in Flatbush late Thursday night.

CBS New New York obtained video showing what appears to be a group of men climbing into a manhole on McDonald Avenue and Colin Lane on May 29, 2026. Photo provided

They could be seen coming out of the same manhole just after 2 a.m. Friday.

A group of men seen emerging from a Brooklyn sewer on May 29, 2026. Moshe Schwartz @YWNReporter

A DEP spokesperson said the sewer in the area was inspected to make sure equipment wasn't damaged.

The men could face burglary charges if caught.

There was a similar incident in Williamsburg at Heyward Street and Bedford Avenue early Friday morning. In that case, a group of eight men could be seen entering a manhole at 1 a.m. and then climbing back out of it a little more than two and half hours later.

These incidents resemble one that took place in April 2025, which led to three people being taken into custody and charged with burglary and criminal mischief.