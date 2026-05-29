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Video shows 7 men climbing out of a Brooklyn sewer manhole

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

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Several men were caught on video early Friday morning coming out of a sewer manhole in Brooklyn. 

It happened at around 2:05 a.m. at McDonald Avenue and Colin Lane. 

The seven men could be seen on video changing their clothes and walking away. 

Police were called to the scene, but the men were gone by the time officers arrived. Investigators are looking for them.

Entering the sewer system is illegal, and they'll face burglary charges if caught.

A New York City Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson said they are inspecting the sewer infrastructure in the area to make sure nothing was damaged.

"Entering the sewer system is both illegal and extremely dangerous. Sewers can contain numerous hazards, including noxious and potentially deadly gases, unstable surfaces, flooding risks, and confined spaces. For these reasons, members of the public should never enter a pipe, drain, catch basin, manhole, or outfall," the spokesperson added, in part.

The incident is similar to one that took place in April 2025. In that incident, three people were eventually taken into custody, charged with burglary and criminal mischief. 

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