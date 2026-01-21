Brooklyn playground vandalized with swastikas twice in same week

Swastikas were found painted all over a playground at Gravesend Park in Brooklyn twice this week.

Local officials and community members are condemning the antisemitic vandalism.

Gravesend Park vandalized twice in 36 hours

On Monday evening, Police say about 16 swastikas were found painted in the playground area of the park, located at 56th Street and 18th Avenue.

Just over 36 hours later, police say nearly 60 swastikas and other antisemitic language were found painted on a slide, a wall at the handball court, and on the sidewalk.

Crews spent hours washing it all away Wednesday.

There are no cameras in the park, but community board members believe surveillance video from other cameras in the area may show the culprit or culprits.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Local officials, community members react to antisemitism

In a post on X, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said, "I am sickened by this antisemitic vandalism in Borough Park. Antisemitism has no place in our city, and I stand shoulder to shoulder with the Jewish New Yorkers who were targeted. My administration is working closely with the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force as well as our Parks Department, and those responsible will be investigated and held accountable."

Gov. Kathy Hochul wrote in a post on X, "A depraved act of antisemitism. In a children's playground where our kids should feel safe and have fun. There is no excuse. There is zero tolerance. I've directed the New York State Hate Crimes Task Force to offer assistance to the NYPD in identifying those responsible."

Community members told CBS News New York they are heartbroken by how common antisemitic incidents have become.

"This is absolutely uncalled for," one mother said. "Our community is very welcoming, very open to every race, every type, and we are very insulted."

"My initial reaction is sadness," said Barry Spitzer, district manager of Community Board 12. "We're way past being angry, being mad. It's sadness that it's come to this, that stuff like this has been normalized."

Member of the Brooklyn community say these incidents will not stop them from coming to the park, as they always have.