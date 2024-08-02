Woman accused of throwing red paint on Brooklyn Museum director's home charged with hate crime

NEW YORK - A woman accused of vandalizing the Brooklyn Museum director's home with red paint has been charged with a hate crime.

Police say 28-year-old Taylor Pelton was part of a group that targeted the homes of the museum's director, Anne Pasternak, and its chief operating officer, Kimberly Trueblood, back in June.

Pelton has been charged with criminal mischief and criminal mischief as a hate crime. Police are still searching for five other suspects.

In an email, Pelton's attorney criticized "the increasing trend of characterizing Palestine solidarity actions as hate crimes," saying the willingness of prosecutors "to criminalize criticism of Israel, signals a troubling departure from the principles on which our legal and political systems rest."

Vandalism targets Brooklyn Museum leaders

The vandalism spree took place during a series of pro-Palestinian protests on June 12.

Red paint was splattered on the front of Pasternak's building, along with a banner calling her a "white supremacist Zionist." Pasternak is Jewish.

"We are deeply troubled by these horrible acts of vandalism targeting museum leadership," the museum said in a statement. "For two centuries, the Brooklyn Museum has worked to foster mutual understanding through art and culture, and we have always supported peaceful protest and open, respectful dialogue. Violence, vandalism, and intimidation have no place in that discourse."

The incident came days after protesters marched on the museum and occupied its lobby, calling on administrators to divest from Israel.