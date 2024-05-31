Pro-Palestinian protesters enter Brooklyn Museum, hurl debris at responding officers, police say

NEW YORK - Pro-Palestinian demonstrators entered the Brooklyn Museum Friday afternoon, and police say they are hurling debris at responding officers from the building's second floor.

Arrests are being made at the scene, according to police.

The protests started around 4 p.m. in Fort Greene, where hundreds gathered to march near Barclays Center.

Police say the group behind the demonstration has organized several others, including near the Met Gala earlier in May.

The demonstration comes on the same day President Joe Biden said Israel has offered a new cease-fire proposal, and as Israel continues its push further into the Rafah, a city in southern Gaza.

"Israel has offered a comprehensive new proposal," Mr. Biden said. "It's a roadmap to an enduring cease-fire and the release of all hostages. This proposal has been transmitted by Qatar to Hamas."

Israel continues to face mounting international criticism over Palestinian deaths and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

