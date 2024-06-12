Paint hurled on Upper East Side has NYPD investigating possible hate crime pattern

NEW YORK - Protesters threw red paint Wednesday morning on the Upper East Side, and police are looking into at least four other incidents that may be related.

The NYPD says a group of about 15 protesters threw paint and some papers from a U-Haul and then fled around 6 a.m. Wednesday on East 65th Street between Lexington and Park avenues. Streets in the area remain closed as the investigation continues.

The location is home to the Permanent Observer Mission of the State of Palestine to the United Nations. Photos show the flyers that were found on the scene read in part, "The Palestinian Authority does not represent the Palestinian people, long live the intifada."

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force says it is investigating five incidents -- three in Manhattan and two in Brooklyn -- but there's no word on whether they are connected.

Investigators say the protesters had milk jugs filled with an oil-based paint and some pieces of bricks or concrete, which they believe were intended to cause damage.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.