Brooklyn mother struck and killed by e-bike. Her family is now demanding answers.

Family wants answers after woman struck and killed by e-bike in Brooklyn

A Brooklyn family wants answers after their loved one was struck and killed by an e-bike while she was on her way to work on Monday morning.

Here's what police say happened

Theresa Valenti, 60, was fatally struck by a bike with two men riding on it, moments after she stepped off a city bus at the Flushing Avenue stop near North Elliot Place in Fort Greene, police said.

The e-bike operator was taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. Police did not release his name. Also not identified was the man who was on the back of bike.

The men have not been arrested.

The city speed limit for the particular type of e-bike in the crash is currently 20 mph. That is, until later this month when it drops to no faster than 15 mph.

"She was a great woman"

Peter Rebic, the victim's ex-husband, gave CBS News New York a photo from when they were married. It also shows their daughter, who is now an adult struggling with the grief of losing her mother.

"My daughter is distraught and ruined," Rebic said. "You get in their way, they run you over. [Valenti] was an architectural consultant for National in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. She was a great woman."

Caroline Ebe saw the immediate aftermath of the fatal crash and has the following message for anyone on an e-bike.

"Slow down and at least slow down and watch out," Ebe said.