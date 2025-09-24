NYC's 15 MPH e-bike speed limit will take effect in October

New York City's 15 mph speed limit for e-bikes and scooters will take effect in October, Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday.

The new rule will officially be enforced as of Oct. 24.

It wasn't immediately clear how the administration intended to enforce the speed limit.

"This new 15 miles-per-hour speed limit for e-bikes is about keeping New Yorkers safe while continuing to keep our city moving," Adams said. "As more New Yorkers turn to e-bikes and e-scooters to get around our city, New Yorkers have asked us to set clear, consistent rules to address this issue and protect everyone."

"With record bike ridership and a historic expansion of our protected bike lane network, we're making it safer and easier than ever for the record number of New Yorkers choosing cycling by building infrastructure and providing education to meet the moment," Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said. "We are using every tool and studying worldwide best practices, to ensure every New Yorker is traveling at safe speeds on our streets."

Back in July, Adams announced the creation of the Department of Sustainable Delivery, saying it would enforce against illegal moped, e-bike and scooter riding. The DSD is part of the DOT.

The Adams administration is also asking for the City Council to consider legislation regulating delivery app companies that it says can incentivize dangerous behavior by delivery drivers.