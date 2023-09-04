Brooklyn gearing up for J'Ouvert and West Indian American Day Parade

Excitement for J'Ouvert and West Indian American Day Parade grows in Brooklyn

Excitement for J'Ouvert and West Indian American Day Parade grows in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Street closures in Brooklyn begin at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday for the annual West Indian American Day Parade.

The celebration starts before dawn. CBS New York experienced one of the many festivities leading up to J'Ouvert.

They brought their dancing fever and their flags.

"As you can see ... representing Jamaica," Woodlawn resident Renee Mason said with a laugh.

"I'm here to represent Guyana," said Africa Chance of Brooklyn.

"This is an annual tradition and we love it," added Valcuse Delma of Chappaqua.

READ MORE: NYPD will use security drones to assist patrols during J'Ouvert festivities this weekend

Inside the sunrise day soiree Sunday at the Brooklyn Museum it was, "Straight vibes as you walk in. It's straight vibes," Ashley Gordon of Brooklyn said, adding, "And things for everybody if you eat meat, if you don't eat meat."

And Island Pops, Caribbean desserts, hand crafted in Crown Heights, with a taste of home.

"We do Sorel popsicles and Sorel sorbet and it's all based on my love," said Island Pops co-owner Khalid Hamid.

"We're celebrating our heritage, our culture, our dancing, our rhythm and our fashion," Susan George said.

READ MORE: NYPD lays out safety precautions for annual J'Ouvert celebration in Brooklyn

It's all a build-up to the biggest celebration -- millions of people are expected to line Eastern Parkway on Monday.

"I'm going to get to J'Ouvert around 2 and then the parkway around 11 o'clock. No sleep 'til Tuesday," Chance said.

The grand marshal Kay Mason will wear a 200-pound costume. The more feathers the more jewels the better.

"My favorite part of carnival is the music and to be dressed in my costume," Mason said.

There will be 13 entry points into the parade and all attendees subject to a search. The NYPD said last year was the safest parade on record -- with 27 guns recovered. This year drones will be used if needed to help disperse crowds with pre-recorded messages.