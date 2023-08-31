NYPD officials discuss preparations for annual J'Ouvert celebration in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Labor Day weekend signals the end of summer, but it also brings the return of J'Ouvert and the West Indian American Day Parade.
NYPD officials held a briefing Thursday afternoon to discuss their preparations for the annual pre-dawn celebration in Brooklyn.
