Brooklyn apartment building gutted by fire, 4 people hospitalized

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- An apartment building was gutted by a fire Friday in Brooklyn

Heavy smoke and flames poured from the building on Montrose Avenue in East Williamsburg as FDNY crews arrived at around 7:15 a.m. 

The fire was under control by 9 a.m. and all of the tenants were able to escape, fire officials said. 

"I live on the first floor. We woke up to glass breaking, and, oh man, it's a fog right now. But a fireman in our house was telling us we had to get out," a tenant said. 

Three firefighters and another person were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

First published on August 12, 2022 / 1:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

