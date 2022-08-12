Brooklyn apartment building gutted by fire, 4 people hospitalized
NEW YORK -- An apartment building was gutted by a fire Friday in Brooklyn.
Heavy smoke and flames poured from the building on Montrose Avenue in East Williamsburg as FDNY crews arrived at around 7:15 a.m.
The fire was under control by 9 a.m. and all of the tenants were able to escape, fire officials said.
"I live on the first floor. We woke up to glass breaking, and, oh man, it's a fog right now. But a fireman in our house was telling us we had to get out," a tenant said.
Three firefighters and another person were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
