NYC man accused of assaulting girlfriend's 3-year-old who later died, source says

A New York City man is accused of assaulting his girlfriend's young son weeks before the child died, a source tells CBS News New York.

The source says Robert White, 38, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly slapping 3-year-old Kyng Davis in the face several times on Feb. 22.

White has been charged with assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child, the source says.

No charges have been filed in connection to the child's death.

3-year-old boy dies after being left at Brooklyn hospital

According to police, an unidentified woman dropped Kyng, who was unconscious, off at University Hospital at Downstate in Brooklyn late Sunday morning , then abruptly left in a vehicle driven by an unidentified man.

Police say the child, who was covered in bruises on his face and body, was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to the medical examiner's preliminary examination , the child appeared to have signs of rigor mortis, indicating he may have been dead for some time.

Sources tell CBS News New York an autopsy was completed Tuesday, but was inconclusive on the cause of death, which remains undetermined.