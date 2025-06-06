Watch Live: Mexican navy ship that struck Brooklyn Bridge towed for repairs

The Mexican navy ship that struck the Brooklyn Bridge last month in New York City is being moved for repairs Friday.

The Cuauhtémoc will be towed from Pier 36 in Manhattan over to the Brooklyn Navy Yard around 6:30 a.m. Watch Chopper 2 live below.

Chopper 2 over Mexican navy ship moved Chopper 2 is over the East River where the Mexican navy ship that struck the Brooklyn Bridge is set to moved this morning. Watch more local news live now on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/ Posted by CBS New York on Friday, June 6, 2025

The move is expected to halt boat traffic in the area for more than an hour, causing temporary disruptions to ferry service.

NYC Ferry says a U.S. Coast Guard safety zone will be in place from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. between the Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges on the East River. This may cause delays and cancellations on the Astoria, Soundview, South Brooklyn and East River routes.

New York City's Office of Emergency Management is leading the tightly coordinated multi-agency movement.

2 killed when ship strikes Brooklyn Bridge

The update comes after two sailors, América Yamilet Sánchez and Adal Jair Maldonado Marcos, were killed and nearly two dozen crew members were injured when the ship hit the Brooklyn Bridge on May 17. It has been docked in Manhattan ever since.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mexican navy and the National Transportation Safety Board, which said it will likely know more about how and why the ship crashed sometime later this month.

Officials said the ship was pulling away from Pier 17 on its way to Iceland when it somehow drifted backwards.

The head of Mexico's navy later said a pilot from New York was in control of the ship at the time and had very little time to react. The NTSB said it's standard practice to have a local pilot help start the navigation out to sea.