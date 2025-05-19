Brooklyn Bridge ship crash victims identified, update expected from investigators

Learning more about the victims of the Brooklyn Bridge ship crash

Learning more about the victims of the Brooklyn Bridge ship crash

Learning more about the victims of the Brooklyn Bridge ship crash

Federal investigators looking into the Mexican navy ship that crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge over the weekend are expected to provide an update Monday afternoon in New York City.

The National Transportation Safety Board started collecting evidence Sunday to piece together what happened. The Coast Guard helped move the ship to safety, but commercial water traffic remains suspended in the area.

Meanwhile, people have been leaving flowers and candles at Pier 36 on the Lower East Side to pay tribute to the crew members.

2 killed in Brooklyn Bridge ship crash

A masted Mexican Navy training ship, the Cuauhtémoc, sits stranded after colliding with the Brooklyn Bridge after, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in New York. Kyle Viterbo / AP

Witnesses said the crew wrapped up a ceremonial departure shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday at South Street Seaport. As the Cuauhtémoc ship took off for Iceland, it crashed into the bridge.

Video showed all three masts snap off, leaving some crew members dangling from harnesses and holding onto wires.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on social media the ship lost power before the crash.

Officials said 277 people were on board, two people were killed and 19 were injured. Authorities identified one victim as 20-year-old cadet América Yamilet Sánchez.

"I deeply regret the passing of Veracruz cadet América Yamilet Sánchez. My love, support, and solidarity go out to her family," the governor of Veracruz, Rocio Nahle, wrote in Spanish on social media.

The second victim has been identified as Adal Jair Maldonado Marcos, according to Mexican authorities.

Sanchez's family members spoke out Sunday as they mourned their loss, holding on to photos of her and each other. Her aunt questioned why the Mexican navy hasn't done more to bring the family to New York to recover her body. Another family member called the videos illogical, adding it should've never happened.

The NTSB is scheduled to hold a news conference with an update on the investigation at 3 p.m. Monday.