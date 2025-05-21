Brooklyn Bridge ship crash brings members of NYC's Mexican community together for vigil

There was a somber gathering just below the Brooklyn Bridge on Wednesday night, as members of the New York Mexican community, along with city leaders, remembered two sailors who died in last weekend's ship crash.

Nineteen other crew members were injured in the collision.

"It was really heartbreaking"

Camila Perez said she was recording video when she saw the horror unfold.

"I see the first two sails collapse backwards," Perez said, holding back tears. "I don't even know these people, [but] to see my own ethnicity just go ... and like two people died ... it hurts."

Others said they, too, didn't know the people on board, but just felt compelled to attend Wednesday's vigil.

"It's just like unity, you know, with our people," said Nancy Rodriguez of Brooklyn. "It was like really heartbreaking to see all those people fall down."

Maria Torres of Queens said she spoke to some crew members before the crash.

"Very sad. I was with them near the ship. I talked to them," Torres said.

Members of the Mexican community said they are beginning to heal.

"Knowing that everyone is coming together to accommodate and feel empathy for the fallen people, it makes me feel nice," Perez said.

The latest on the investigation

Officials say the ship, which was on its way to Iceland, pulled away from Pier 17 on Saturday night with the help of tugboat, but somehow drifted backwards and, minutes later, plowed into the bridge.

All injured crew members have been discharged from the hospital and are now back in Mexico, official said. The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation and looking at the condition of the ship, including the engine, as well as the wind and tides, to see if they played a role in the crash.

Mayor Eric Adams was on hand Wednesday night to offer support.

"People from Mexico that live in this city have shown us how much you love your home country," Adams said.