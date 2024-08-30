Brooklyn Book Bodega helps kids build their own libraries. How you can take advantage of their giveaways

Brooklyn nonprofit gives away books to help improve childhood literacy

Brooklyn nonprofit gives away books to help improve childhood literacy

NEW YORK — As students head back to school next week, a Brooklyn-based nonprofit is working to make sure city kids have at-home libraries.

Studies show that having books at home leads to better education outcomes for kids.

The Brooklyn Book Bodega is a nonprofit that aims to improve childhood literacy and access to books.

Just like in a regular bodega, people browse the aisles and choose what strikes their fancy. The difference, though, is that the shelves are overflowing with books, and everything is completely free.

"We felt that there should be no financial barrier for families to get books at home so that their kids can become lifelong readers," said co-founder Seema Aghera.

According to the nonprofit, parts of the city are considered book deserts, and this is an effort to level the playing field.

"Research shows that books at home actually increases life outcomes," Aghera told CBS News New York's Hannah Kliger.

Friday was one of their 10 annual book giveaways, where people can walk away with as many books as they can carry. Leaders at the nonprofit say since its creation five years ago, they've given away about half a million books to families and schools.

London Sierra, who is entering 7th grade, is a picky reader, and says being able to curate a home library helps keep kids in interested in books.

"They actually want to read those books and learn what's in them instead of being given books that you don't want to learn about," she said.

Her dad, Domingo, hopes this opens doors.

"I want her to understand and know that a book can take you away," he said.

The giveaways are also big with educators who come to stock school library shelves.

"I don't care what gets them reading as long as it gets them reading. And if I have access to books that they want to read here, that's what I want to put in my library," said Meagan Singer, a middle school teacher and librarian.

Aside from the 10 annual giveaways, the Brooklyn Book Bodega hosts many pop-up events where volunteers distribute books to communities across the city.

